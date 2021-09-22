This is What Tyranny Looks Like: Absolute Mayhem in Australia; Covid-Police Ambush Crowds and Shoot Protesters In the Back With ‘Non-lethals’ As They Run Away

Tens of thousands of protesters have flooded the streets of Melbourne, Australia for the past few days, vowing to show up “every day” until the country’s draconian COVID restrictions are lifted.

The massive crowd of mostly trade workers cannot return to their jobs because of the country’s vaccine mandate. They have been completely cut off from feeding their families in the name of public health.

Now, as the crowd grows more restless, Australia’s COVID Gestapo has been unleashed in full force.

Shocking new videos from the protests expose police acting as jack-booted thugs as they brutally enforce the lockdown measures.

In one video that was posted online, an army of officers threaten the unarmed protesters with violence, telling them to leave and saying “no further warnings will be given.”

The crowd of brave citizens – holding signs that say ‘FREEDOM’ – refuses to back down, and responds to the threat by chanting “every day, every day.”

They aren’t going anywhere.

So far, the protesters have refused to go home – so the authorities are making good on their promise of violence – It’s for their health, after all.

Police have officially begun deploying a new quick-strike tactic to disperse the crowd – rush the unsuspecting protesters and light them up with rubber bullets.

Here is another angle of the ambush:

In another horrific video, a swat team can be seen chasing a large crowd into a park, and shooting at the unarmed protesters as they were running away with their backs turned. One person that was hit can be seen falling down as a group of officers descends on them.

The tyranny that is currently being seen in a Western Nation like Australia is unbelievable.

And this is what they are doing to the innocent people that they get their hands on.

Absolutely brutal…

If the Australian government is setting the precedent for what contact tracing looks like in the ‘New World Order,’ then the courageous Australian people who are standing up against this tyranny are setting the precedent that those dystopian fantasies are never going to become a reality for the free citizens of the west.

Despite all of the brutal crackdown tactics, these people still refuse to go home.

Americans should take note and stand with the people of Melbourne in their fight for freedom. The way things are trending now, it might not be long until we are up against something similar in the US.

Thankfully, we still have the Second Amendment – Authorities likely wouldn’t be as eager to ambush a crowd – and start firing shots off – as they are down under.

