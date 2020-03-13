This is what we just got.

From M&T Bank:

Understanding What’s Important

We understand the growing concern associated with COVID-19 (coronavirus), not only world-wide, but right in the towns where we live and work.

Our teams are diligently focused on ensuring the continued health and safety of all our customers and employees, which includes following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov). In addition, we continue to work hard every day to make sure banking with M&T is always easy and convenient.

We are available where and when you need us – in‑person, online, and on the go.