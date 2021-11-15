3 thoughts on “This isn’t normal behavior with a child.

  1. What a freakin weirdo!!!!!!!!!!!!
    Jill Biden doesn’t even turn toward her weirdo husband, nor what looks to be the boy’s mom. Freaks all!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  3. It’s FUKING called GROOMING!
    And he does it so casual , it’s a regular behavior for him

    And if the whole world can’t see that
    Than we have way more sick fcks in this world than you can think of ,that need eliminating

