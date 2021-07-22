Posted: July 22, 2021 Categories: Videos This piece of shit – We Need To Pin People Down And Vaccinate Them Its the Moral Thing to Do Zionist Global communist takeover wake up July 22nd, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “This piece of shit – We Need To Pin People Down And Vaccinate Them Its the Moral Thing to Do”
bring it clown.. assault me and beg to live, fool
want yer arm broke ? sign up pal
Laughing my ass off. But yeah in your fascist fantasies buddy sure thing, especially you little English twat, it’s easy to say in a disarmed nation!
Of course even if you try that there Or any other disarmed nation, you gonna find some creative lads who will remove the terrifying Arms from your soldiers and police!
Thereby creating armed “civilians” who will hopefully take out their little stasi neighbors first and little worms like you who must really dream of the third Reich in a nostalgic way!
You little English worm, you really have zero understanding of the true free Americans in this world.
We are not who you see everyday in the News, Hollywood and all your protected classes of deviants!
Bring it and try it….! And watch your world burn…!