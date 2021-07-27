3 thoughts on “This shit show just keeps getting funnier.

  2. Psychopaths and Satanists just can’t help pulling these Freudian slips…. Bwahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahhah!

  3. another death shot to kill you if the first death shot isn’t working fast enough ?

    or if you got the placebo in the beginning , and they decided you get to die too

