This U.S. Government Is The Most Corrupt In History

Government corruption has become rampant:
- Senior SEC employees spent up to 8 hours a day surfing porn sites instead of cracking down on financial crimes
- Nuclear Regulatory Commission workers watch porn instead of cracking down on unsafe conditions at nuclear plants
- An EPA employee who downloaded 7,000 porn files, then spent 2-6 hours each workdaywatching porn. He’s been doing it for years … but the EPA never fired him. Another EPA employeeharassed 16 women co-workers … and then was promoted to a higher-paying job with more responsibility, where he harassed more women
- NSA spies pass around homemade sexual videos and pictures they’ve collected from spying on the American people
- NSA employees have also been caught using their mass surveillance powers to spy on love interests, such as girlfriends, obsessions or former wives … and to eavesdrop on American soldiers’ intimate conversations with their wives back home. And see this (“routinely shared salacious or tantalizing phone calls that had been intercepted” … “‘Hey, check this out … there’s good phone sex’”)
- An employee of the Transportation Security Administration admitted that TSA agents share – and laugh at – nude scans of passengers. Another TSA employee says that screeners make excuses so they can grope and fondle travelers that they’re attracted to (maybe that’s why the TSA failed to find mock explosives or banned weapons going through checkpoints in 95% of trials)
- Investigators from the Treasury’s Office of the Inspector General found that some of the regulator’s employees surfed erotic websites, hired prostitutes and accepted gifts from bank executives … instead of actually working to help the economy
- The Minerals Management Service – the regulator charged with overseeing BP and other oil companies to ensure that oil spills don’t occur – was riddled with “a culture of substance abuse and promiscuity”, which included “sex with industry contacts”
- Agents for the Drug Enforcement Agency had dozens of sex parties with prostitutes hired by the drug cartels they were supposed to stop (they also received money, gifts and weapons from drug cartel members)
- Drug Enforcement agents also RAN New Jersey’s sleaziest strip club – using illegal, undocumented girls – which included a prostitution ring
- An FBI agent “used the FBI’s plane to fly at night to #Reno for the sole purpose of engaging prostitutes ….”
- Pentagon employees used government credit cards to pay for adult “escorts” (i.e. prostitutes) and to gamble
- North Carolina passed a law LEGALIZING PROSTITUTES for state lawmakers.
- Federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service investigating Bitcoin money laundering extorted and stole over $1 million in Bitcoin
- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has conspired with big banks to manipulate commodities prices for decades
- The government-sponsored rating agencies committed massive fraud (and see this)
- The Treasury department allowed banks to “cook their books”
- Regulators knew of and allowed the use of debt-hiding accounting tricks by the big banks
- The SEC has been shredding Wall Street documents for decades to help the big banks cover up their fraud
- The Secretary of Treasury (Tim Geithner) was complicit in Lehman’s accounting fraud, (and seethis)
- The former chief accountant for the SEC says that Bernanke and Paulson broke the law and should be prosecuted
- The government knew about mortgage fraud a long time ago. For example, the FBI warned of an “epidemic” of mortgage fraud in 2004. However, the FBI, DOJ and other government agencies thenstood down and did nothing. See this and this. For example, the Federal Reserve turned its cheek and allowed massive fraud, and the SEC has repeatedly ignored accounting fraud (a whistleblower also “gift-wrapped and delivered” the Madoff scandal to the SEC, but they refused to take action). Indeed, Alan Greenspan took the position that fraud could never happen
- Paulson and Bernanke falsely stated that the big banks receiving Tarp money were healthywhen they were not. The Treasury Secretary also falsely told Congress that the bailouts would be used to dispose of toxic assets … but then used the money for something else entirely
- The D.C. politicians said that the giant failed banks couldn’t be nationalized, because that would be socialism. Instead of temporarily nationalizing them and then spinning them off to the private sector – or breaking them up – the politicians have bailed them out to the tune of many tens of billions of dollars each year, and created a system where all of the profits are privatized, and all of the losses socialized
- Obama and Congress promised help for struggling homeowners, and passed numerous bills that they claimed would rescue the little guy. But every single one of these bills actually bails out the banks … and doesn’t really help the homeowner
- Many D.C. politicians pay lip service to helping the little guy … while pushing policies which havedriven inequality to levels surpassing slave-owning societies
- A high-level Federal Reserve official says quantitative easing is “the greatest backdoor Wall Street bailout of all time”
- The American government’s top official in charge of the bank bailouts wrote, “Americans should lose faith in their government. They should deplore the captured politicians and regulators who distributed tax dollars to the banks without insisting that they be accountable. The American people should be revolted by a financial system that rewards failure and protects those who drove it to the point of collapse and will undoubtedly do so again.”
- Bailout funds were not used to help Main Street or the little guy. Instead, the government threw money at “several billionaires and tens of multi-millionaires”, as well as hedge funds, giant corporations like McDonald’s and Harley-Davidson, and numerous foreign banks, includingGaddafi’s Libyan bank, the Arab Banking Corp. of Bahrain, and the Banks of Bavaria, Korea and Mexico
- The regulators pretend that they are being tough on the big banks. But – instead of doing the right thing – they’ve done everything they can to help COVER UP THEIR SINS
- The non-partisan Government Accountability Office calls the Fed corrupt and riddled with conflicts of interest
- Nobel prize-winning economist Joe Stiglitz says the World Bank would view any country which had a banking structure like the Fed as being corrupt and untrustworthy. The former vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said said he worried that the failure of the government to provide more information about its rescue spending could signal corruption. “Nontransparency in government programs is always associated with corruption in other countries, so I don’t see why it wouldn’t be here,” he said
- Arguably, both the Bush and Obama administrations broke the law by refusing to close insolvent banks
- Congress may have covered up illegal tax breaks for the big banks
- Congress recently told the courts that Congress can’t be investigated for insider trading
- Congress has exempted itself from the healthcare rules it insists everyone else follow
- State lawmakers are routinely wined and dined by corporate lobbyists who literally TELL THEMwhat laws to pass
- Police have been busted framing numerous innocent people
- Systemic corruption at the FBI lab led to the EXECUTION of innocent people
- Law enforcement also grabs massive amounts of people’s cash, cars and property … even when peoplearen’t CHARGED with – let alone convicted of – any crime
- Private prisons are huge profit-making centers for giant companies, and private prison corporations obtain quotas from the government, where the government guarantees a certain number of prisoners at any given time
- The government has gone to great lengths to cover up nuclear accidents, radiation dangers, andunsafe conditions at nuclear plants
- The government made sure that false claims were made about the amount of oil spilled by BP in the Gulf
- The government covered up the health risks to New Orleans residents associated with polluted water from hurricane Katrina, and FEMA covered up the cancer risk from the toxic trailers which it provided to refugees of the hurricane. The Centers for Disease Control – the lead agency tasked with addressing disease in America – covered up lead poisoning in children in the Washington, D.C. area (the Centers for Disease Control has also been outed as receiving industry funding)
- The government’s response to the outbreak of mad cow disease was simple: it STOPPED TESTINGfor mad cow, and PREVENTED cattle ranchers and meat processors from VOLUNTARILY testingtheir own cows (and see this and this)
- In response to new studies showing the substantial dangers of genetically modified foods, the government passed legislation more or less PUSHING IT onto our plates
- Government scientists originally pushed fluoridation of water as “safe and effective” because fluoride is a major byproduct of making nuclear weapons … and the government ordered them to downplay the risks of fluoride exposure in order to prevent massive lawsuits by those suffering injury from poisoning
- When one of the most respected radiologists in America – the former head of the radiology department at Yale University – attempted to blow the whistle on the fact that the FDA had approved a medical device manufactured by General Electric because it put out massive amounts of radiation, the FDA installed spyware to record his private emails and surfing activities (including installing cameras to snap pictures of his screen), and then used the information to smear him and other whistleblowers
- The EPA colluded with Dow Chemical to toss aside Dow’s own safety studies showing that the Agent Orange ingredient 2,4-D caused kidney damage in rats, so it could approve an increase of 4100% of 2,4-D in the American diet
- In an effort to protect Bank of America from the threatened Wikileaks expose of wrongdoing – theDepartment of Justice told Bank of America to a hire a specific hardball-playing law firm to assemble a team to take down WikiLeaks (and see this)
- The Bush White House worked hard to smear CIA officers, bloggers and anyone else who criticized the Iraq war
- The FBI smeared top scientists who pointed out the numerous holes in its anthrax case. Indeed, the head of the FBI’s investigation agrees that corruption was rampant
- After a top USDA scientist disclosed that commonly-used pesticides kill monarch butterflies and beneficial insects, the government punished him and tried to make his life miserable
- Senior judges in Pennsylvania have pleaded guilty to falsely convicting and imprisoning hundreds of YOUTHS (they got kickbacks from the prisons). The Pennsylvania Supreme Court refused to hear a case regarding the corrupt judges. A month later – only after the judges confessed to criminal wrongdoing – did the Supreme Court change its mind and take any interest
- The government has intentionally whipped up hysteria about terrorism for cynical political purposes. For example, former Secretary of Homeland Security Tom Ridge admitted that he was pressured to raise terror alerts to help the president win reelection (and the biggest terrorism fearmongers themselves actually support terrorism. And see this)
- Warmongers in the U.S. government knowingly and intentionally lied us into a war of aggression in Iraq. The former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – the highest ranking military officer in the United States – said that the Iraq war was “based on a series of lies”. The same is true in Libya,Syria and other wars. Indeed, the U.S. has often launched or proposed launching wars based upon FALSE PREMISES
- The U.S. has befriended the main backers of Islamic terrorism – and covered up their terrorist activities – because they have a lot of oil and do our government’s dirty work. In the name of fighting terrorism, the U.S. has been directly supporting Al Qaeda and other terrorists and providing them arms, money and logistical support in Syria, Libya, Mali, Bosnia, Chechnya, Iran, andmany other countries … both before and after 9/11. And see this
- Conservatives like the director of the National Security Agency under Ronald Reagan (Lt. General William Odom) and liberals like Noam Chomsky all say that the American government is theWORLD’S LARGEST purveyor of terrorism
- On the other hand, the government has completely rigged the trials of those accused of conducting terrorism. And the military judge and prosecutor of alleged surviving 9/11 co-conspirators secretly destroyed relevant evidence, without telling defense lawyers
- When the American government got caught assassinating innocent civilians, it changed its definition of “enemy combatants” to include all young men – between the ages of say 15 and 35 – who happen to be in battle zones. When it got busted killing kids with drones, it changed the definition again to include kids as “enemy combatants”
- U.S. government officials say that the government has long PROTECTED drug cartels
- $8.5 TRILLION dollars in taxpayer money doled out by Congress to the Pentagon since 1996 hasNEVER been accounted for. The military wastes and “loses” trillions of dollars. And Congress pushes expensive boondoggles that our generals say are unnecessary and unhelpful … because it’s pork for their district
- The government lied when it said it doesn’t conduct mass surveillance on Americans, and then lied again when it said that spying was aimed at protecting America against terrorists. The highest-level NSA whistleblower in history says that a recently-passed bill authorizing mass surveillance is “justanother example of corruption“
- Why do the intelligence agencies spy on innocent Americans? Because they rake in the dough when they do. Why do so many in Congress support NSA spying? Because NSA contractors give them money
- The same Congress members who backed mass surveillance against the American people have only become indignant only when they were spied on by the government
- The government also lied when it said America doesn’t torture (and see this), and then lied once againwhen it said torture was aimed at protecting Americans
- The government protects criminal wrongdoing by prosecuting whistleblowers. The Obama administration has sentenced whistleblowers to dozens of times the jail time of all other presidents COMBINED). And the government has framed whistleblowers with false evidence
- The government treats journalists who report on government corruption as CRIMINALS OR TERRORISTS. And it goes to great lengths to smear them. For example, when USA Today reporters busted the Pentagon for illegally targeting Americans with propaganda, the Pentagon launched a SMEAR CAMPAIGN against the reporters
- On the other hand, the government pumps out MASSIVE amounts of propaganda to mislead and dis-empower people. And journalists who act as mere cheerleaders for the government who never criticize are protected and rewarded
- The government has destroyed most of the freedoms and liberties that officials are sworn to protect. The high-level NSA official who designed the NSA’s global surveillance program told Washington’s Blog: “Our government use to be more careful and secretive in their violations of the constitution; but, now, they are more blatant an arrogant in their violation as if to dare anyone to try and stop them“
- The intelligence services BLACKMAIL people in both government and the private sector with evidence of homosexuality, nude pictures and other information that people want to stop from going public
- Terror attacks such as 9/11, the Boston Marathon bombing and the Texas shooting all happened because of PERVASIVE CORRUPTION in our intelligence agencies
The biggest companies own the D.C. politicians. Indeed, the head of the economics department at George Mason University has pointed out that it is unfair to call politicians “prostitutes”. He says they are in fact pimps … selling out the American people for a price.
A former U.S. Senator writes:
Measured against the standards established for republics from ancient times, the American Republic is massively corrupt.
Can anyone seriously doubt that our republic, our government, is corrupt? There have been Teapot Domes and financial scandals of one kind or another throughout our nation’s history. There has never been a time, however, when the government of the United States was so perversely and systematically dedicated to special interests, earmarks, side deals, log-rolling, vote-trading, and sweetheart deals of one kind or another.
How can public service be promoted as an ideal to young people when this sewer corrupts our Republic? At this point in early twenty-first-century America, the greatest service our nation’s young people could provide is to lead an army of outraged young Americans armed with brooms on a crusade to sweep out the rascals and rid our capital of the money changers, rent seekers, revolving door dancers, and special interest deal makers and power brokers and send them back home to make an honest living, that is, if they still remember how to do so.
A U.S. Congressman says:
- Washington is a “sinkhole of leeches”
- Money “corrupts” and House members are “puppets” to lobbyists who bankroll their campaigns. “Business organizations and unions fork over more than $3 billion a year to those who lobby the federal government. Does that tell you something? We’re operating a f–king casino”
- ‘America’s on an irreversible decline and no one in Washington seems to care . . . God help us.’
- “We spend money we don’t have and blithely mortgage the future with a wink and a nod. Screw the next generation. It’s about getting credit now, lookin’ good for the upcoming election.” “Like most of my colleagues, I promise my constituents a lot of stuff I can never deliver.” “But what the hell? It makes them happy hearing it . . . My main job is to keep my job”
He also says:
- “Most of my colleagues are dishonest career politicians who revel in the power and special-interest money that’s lavished upon them”
- “My main job is to keep my job, to get reelected. It takes precedence over everything”
- “Fundraising is so time consuming I seldom read any bills I vote on. Like many of my colleagues, I don’t know how the legislation will be implemented, or what it’ll cost”
Government regulators have become so corrupted and “captured” by those they regulate that Americansknow that the cop is on the take. Institutional corruption is killing people’s trust in our government and our institutions.
Neither the Democratic or Republican parties represent the interests of the American people. Elections have become nothing but scripted beauty contests, with both parties ignoring the desires of their own bases.
Indeed, America is no longer a democracy or republic … it’s officially an oligarchy. And the allowance of unlimited campaign spending allows the oligarchs to purchase politicians more directly than ever.
No wonder polls show that the American people say that the system is so thoroughly corrupt thatgovernment corruption is now Americans’ number one fear. And see this.
And politicians from both sides of the aisle say that corruption has destroyed America.
Moreover, there are two systems of justice in America … one for the big banks and other fatcats … and one for everyone else. Indeed, Americans have less access to justice than Botswanans … and are more abused by police than Kazakhstanis.
Big Corporations Are Also Thoroughly Corrupt
But the private sector is no better … for example, the big banks have literally turned into criminal syndicates engaged in systemic fraud.
Wall Street and giant corporations are literally manipulating every single market.
And the big corporations are cutting corners to make an extra penny … wreaking havoc with their carelessness. For example:
- Fracking companies dumped 3 billion gallons of highly-toxic waste into California’s drinking water supply. Fracking is polluting water all over the country. A study published in the journal Ground Water predicts that the highly-toxic fluids used in fracking can migrate to aquiferswithin a few short years. In addition, it is now official that fracking can cause earthquakes. Yet fracking companies are using military psychological operations techniques to discredit opponents (and see this)
- U.S. military contractors have pocketed huge sums of money earmarked for humanitarian and reconstruction aid. And see this (whistleblowers alerted the government about the looting of Iraq reconstruction funds, but nothing was done)
- General Electric and other nuclear companies KNEW their designs were faulty and unsafe … but hid that fact for decades
- Monsanto has claimed for decades that Roundup is safe, but the World Health Organization just said that it probably causes cancer. Monsanto forbids independent scientists from testing its GMO crops for safety, attacks the computers of people who oppose GMO foods and sue small farmerswhen Monsanto GMO crops drift onto their fields
- Big farmers are drenching their crops with Roundup right before harvest … to save a buck
- Big food companies work hand-in-glove with the government to dish up unhealthy food
- BP’s criminal negligence led to the giant Gulf oil spill
- There is systemic corruption among drug companies, scientific journals, university medical departments, and medical groups which set the criteria for diagnosis and treatment
We’ve Forgotten the Lessons of History
The real problem is that we need to learn a little history:
- We’ve known for thousands of years that – when criminals are not punished – crime spreads
- We’ve known for hundreds of years that the failure to punish financial fraud destroys economies, as it destroys all trust in the financial system
- We’ve known for centuries that powerful people – unless held to account – will get together and steal from everyone else
Beyond Partisan Politics
Liberals and conservatives tend to blame our country’s problems on different factors … but they are all connected.
The real problem is the malignant, symbiotic relationship between big corporations and big government.
2 thoughts on “This U.S. Government Is The Most Corrupt In History”
This U.S. Government Is The Most Corrupt In History? This comes to mind.
“The struggle of people against power is the struggle of memory against forgetting.” – Milan Kundera
Has George Washington’s life been forgotten? As a single for instance?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vkwZDRB3tZo
When George quoted this, “Government is not reason, it is not eloquence, it is force. Like fire, it is a dangerous servant and a fearful master…”.
Was he talking only about other men or was he including himself?
Power corrupts. This is an axiom. We CAN’T institute a government without it growing like the cancer government agents are, must be and can’t be other than what t.h.e.y. are. We CAN’T set up rules that will be obeyed by those we put in positions of power which by definition puts these people above the law to keep what MUST grow into and foment exactly what we institute governments to protect us from! Our answer is in other than governments and written laws but as of now we are collectively voluntarily far too servile unthinking and cowardly.
For Pete’s* sake I can’t even convince my friends to stop paying for what they all claim to hate even while they see me not doing so. Some have been watching and waiting for me to “get into trouble” for decades as though having some unidentified issue is a valid excuse to remain scared subjects too timid to behave as moral adults or to even research. We are a moral-less populace and have the government we deserve. If you want different YOU have to change YOURSELF not cry for others to change. Does anyone hear the words of Kurt Hofmann?
“Remember: Evil exists because good men don’t kill the government officials committing it.”
“Law” says we must let those committing these crimes deal with each other.
Is this a sane attitude?
I have concluded that the U. S. Corporate government is the most corrupt in the world. North Korea at least legislates according to their beliefs.