This Unidentified Plane Flew Over California. The Air Force Won’t Admit It Exists.

Popular Mechanics – by Kyle Mizocami
A photo of what could very well be the Air Force’s shadowy RQ-180 spy drone recently appeared—and disappeared—from Instagram.
The image depicts a flying wing-shaped aircraft leaving a contrail in its wake. An observer reportedly took the photo while the aircraft was over the Military Operating Area at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Weeks ago over Ca ?…..real or not..@TheDEWLine #aviation pic.twitter.com/fX207LxIUG
— The Shadow of the Eagle (@clemente3000) November 2, 2020
According to Aviation Week & Space Technology, the aircraft “was flying in a racetrack pattern at an estimated altitude of 20,000 [feet].”
The photo, along with a magnified version of the image, appeared on Instagram. The post was later taken down, but archived and reposted on Twitter, as seen above. “Until I dot the ‘I’s and cross the ‘T’s!!”, Rob Kolinsky (@sundownerstudios) wrote, “then the picture will return!”
The mystery aircraft, as Kolinsky points out, does indeed look like the new B-21 Raider bomber. The B-21 Raider is a new strategic bomber under development by Northrop Grumman.
The B-21 will eventually replace the B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit stealth bombers (but not the B-52) in Air Force service. The first aircraft is reportedly under construction and won’t fly until 2022.
