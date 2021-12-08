Posted: December 8, 2021 Categories: Videos This video is 10 years old and has never been more relevant than it is today! Dr Charlie Ward December 7th, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “This video is 10 years old and has never been more relevant than it is today!”
Did he happen to mention his ethnicity?
Forgot to mention, this was a great find, Misty. Quite a delivery. I wonder who wrote it.
good find Misty
some are still stuck in the illusion but more and more are seeing the truth, the power lies within each of us