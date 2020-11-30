Those Who Follow Unlawful Orders

News With Views – by JB Williams

For years now, I have listened to “patriots” discuss whether or not the U.S. Military will “follow unlawful orders” when push comes to shove in the ongoing global effort to overthrow the USA via enemies inside the gate and in control of the U.S. Government. At no time in history, has this question been more important than at this moment, as global Marxists attempt to overthrow the USA via the most fraudulent election in U.S. history.

But the answer to this question may be more obvious than most realize.

As the question pertains to the Military, they have been following unlawful orders for years. When you have an unlawful Commander-in-Chief, every order is unlawful. When Military Command is controlled by “deep state” actors involved in the overthrow of the USA, every order is unlawful.

The Posse Comitatus Act is a United States federal law (18 U.S.C. § 1385, original at 20 Stat. 152) signed on June 18, 1878, by President Rutherford B. Hayes which limits the powers of the federal government in the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States. Yet, we have seen the U.S. Military deployed on U.S. soil to confront U.S. Citizens numerous times now. Not a single soldier ever asked if those orders were “lawful.”

The most egregious use of Military force against Americans took place in 1932, when the Bonus Army of 43,000 demonstrators – made up of 17,000 U.S. World War I veterans, gathered together with their families and affiliated groups –in Washington, D.C. to demand cash redemption of their service certificates.

