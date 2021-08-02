Thousands are forced to flee Dixie Fire

Daily Mail

California‘s largest blaze, the Dixie Fire, has now burned nearly a quarter-million acres as firefighters race to keep the flames from reaching northeast to the town of Paradise, which burned in 2018 wildfires, killing 85 people.

At least 16,500 people have had to flee their homes recently as yet another massive wildfire continues to grow. The evacuations are becoming an unwelcome routine in a region still recovering from the 2018 Camp Fire, which left 85 people in Paradise dead and is recorded as the deadliest wildfire in the Golden State’s history.

The Dixie Fire was burning nearly 241,000 acres, or about 375 square miles, Saturday morning and was 24 per cent contained, according to the state’s wildfire agency. It has destroyed at least 42 homes and threatens more than 10,000 others.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued several weeks ago in Butte County, California, as the Dixie Fire continued to grow explosively eastward.

The fire has become California’s largest so far this year, but has stayed within a perimeter the fire crew has built.

See pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9848737/Thousands-flee-Dixie-Fire-California-races-Paradise.html