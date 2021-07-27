4 thoughts on “Thousands attend Shield of David’s ‘We Are Israel’ rally against anti-Semitism in El Cajon

    1. “These fancy terms, these legal terms, are just a casual way of calling the Jewish state of a Israel a theif”

      We ain’t using any fancy terms buddy. We’re calling you a goddamn theif. That’s what you are when you steal things that don’t belong to you.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*