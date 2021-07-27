Posted: July 27, 2021 Categories: Videos Thousands attend Shield of David’s ‘We Are Israel’ rally against anti-Semitism in El Cajon KUSI News Jul 27, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Thousands attend Shield of David’s ‘We Are Israel’ rally against anti-Semitism in El Cajon”
I’m not anti-semetic BUT I am anti-SATANIC. That’s who these people follow!!
I like it! The satanic part in lieu of “semitic”, not the satan worshippers themselves 🙂
Over the years – Dems and Rebubs and Cynthia McKinney:
https://worldtruthvideos.org/watch/israel-israel-israel-if-only-americans-knew_oOlF42auYl9jhyp.html
.
“These fancy terms, these legal terms, are just a casual way of calling the Jewish state of a Israel a theif”
We ain’t using any fancy terms buddy. We’re calling you a goddamn theif. That’s what you are when you steal things that don’t belong to you.