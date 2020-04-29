Thousands IGNORE stay-at-home order and cram along banks of the Hudson to watch Thunderbirds and Blue Angels

Daily Mail

Crowds of people ignored social distancing rules to watch the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels soar over New York City’s skies Tuesday.

Pilots from the US Navy teamed up with the Air Force for the dazzling display over the Big Apple at around noon local time to pay tribute to the healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.

The Blue Angels had earlier issued a warning, telling people to ‘refrain from traveling to see the flyover’, tweeting: ‘Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine. Social distancing should be practiced at all times. Stay home and stay safe!’

But pictures show residents in New Jersey and New York ignored the warnings, with huge crowds gathered to watch the flyover in both states.

In an earlier statement the Air Force and Navy had said they partnered with local governments and media outlets to ‘help ensure spectators follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines’.

The Thunderbirds said the flyover would be ‘a show of national solidarity’ and ‘collaborative salute from the Navy and Air Force to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic’.

