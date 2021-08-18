Posted: August 18, 2021 Categories: Videos Thousands of Afghan refugees headed to Texas KPRC 2 Click2Houston Aug 17, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Thousands of Afghan refugees headed to Texas”
Oh great, that’s all we need in Texas is more crazy illegal immigrants. WTF?!
These elitist bastards are deliberately starting wars so they can bring people (and/or enemies) in as refugees to destroy us from within. They are doing it in Europe and Australia (Westernized countries) as well, but not Russia or China. Imagine that? I guess we all know who the superpowers are in the world now and it ain’t us.
yep , lets mix these (fighting aged men , i see no women or children here) and all the illegals that poured into our country form central and south America etc all , and just see how well this mixes with Texans
nahhhh they aint tryin ta start no shit
Canada getting in on the action –
Canada to Take in 20,000 Afghan Refugees Targeted by Taliban
https://www.voanews.com/us-afghanistan-troop-withdrawal/canada-take-20000-afghan-refugees-targeted-taliban