THOUSANDS of cars form mile-long line at Dallas food bank as families drive across Texas for box of noodles, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, rice, and trail mix as unemployment cripples state

Daily Mail

Thousands of people have lined up at a Texas food bank, with cars stretching for a mile as the state struggles with being the third worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Fair Park in Dallas County held its fourth food drive since the pandemic was declared in March but the event on Tuesday was the first mega distribution that offered an option for several hundred walk-up clients without transportation.

People traveled from the other side of the state to reach the North Texas Food Bank which fed 1,710 families.

‘I actually live in West Dallas. But I came this far just to get the help,’ Rene Hightower told CBS Dallas.

Images show vehicles weaving through parking lots as over 90 volunteers got to work distributing 10,000 boxes to feed 8,000 people.

