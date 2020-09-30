Thousands of Homeowners Win Against the Banks: Here is Why You Never Hear About It

Living Lies – by Neil Garfield

you made all that revenue possible by signing a note and mortgage in favor of someone who was not lending you any money. Nobody told you about that. And nobody told you that you were not entering a transaction in which there was a lender and borrower. There was only a borrower.

The simple fact is that the banks are breaking the law every time they attempt to administer, collect or enforce a debt. This is true in all cases where securitization is part of the deal. And securitization is in play 99% of the time even where no mention of securitization is made in the claim brought against a homeowner. The banks are breaking the law because there is no debt, no claim and no creditor. The money they receive from “successful” foreclosures is pure profit. They have no right to even be in court much less get a “remedy” that is limited to creating more revenue.

Buying or owning a house is the largest single investment for most families. And yet, nearly all of them leave the keys on the counter when they are threatened with foreclosure. They are completely ignorant of the fact that they have been cheated, that more money might be owed to them, and that there is no debt to pay or to be enforced. So the banks have succeeded in using the fact that most homeowners don’t understand what they are walking away from. 96% of all foreclosures are uncontested — thus reinforcing the belief that the foreclosures are legal and valid.

Of the remaining 4% about half of those accept modification agreements or cash for keys agreements that effectively change the entire loan agreement into one in which the homeowner as borrower now accepts a virtual lender rather than a real one, thus enabling virtually anyone to make a claim. The “modification” agreement comes with no warranties or ownership of the debt, note or mortgage. But the homeowner must agree that he/she/they will accept the named servicer as if they were a creditor and to disregard what happens outside of the relationship between the “servicer” and the homeowners.

The modification agreement is probably subject to challenge because it is based upon a number of false premises, first among them that the “servicer” is not a servicer for anyone who has paid value and therefore owns the obligation. Therefore the authority of the servicer from the named claimant is irrelevant. If they don’t own the debt they can’t claim injury to their asset. I usually suggest that the if the homeowner is disposed to accept the agreement, the homeowner might get still better terms by demanding that the named claimant (e.g. BONY Mellon, US Bank, Deutsche) acknowledge and accept the modification agreement., Funny thing.

That request is ALWAYS rejected — because the servicer does not represent the interests or assets of the named claimant. They can’t supply that acknowledgement because the “trustee” won’t give it. They won’t give it because if they did, that would make them really involved in the transaction rather than just being window dressing.

So then you come to those who fight persistently. Unfortunately, it usually takes a lawyer to win. Anyone can litigate — it’s your constitutional right. But generally speaking (Not always) the winning homeowner is in that position because there as a competent trial attorney litigating the case. Out of the 2% who actually fight persistently with a lawyer who knows what to do and does it (motions, discovery, etc), 2/3 of them win. that might seen like a small number. But applied against he number of foreclosure cases filed over the last 15-20 years it means that around 150,000 homeowners have won or settled their cases on satisfactory terms.

Satisfactory terms means that they either received a substantial reduction in principal (20%-90%) plus waiver of all arrearages and restoration of credit reports, or they received a cash payment in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The lawyers made money (a lot of it), the homeowner was made whole and the foreclosure was either cancelled or allowed as part of the settlement agreement without any negative credit report.

So why doesn’t anyone hear about it? It’s because the settlement agreement makes it clear that the homeowner may not release, authorize or otherwise disclose anything about the case, the agreement or anything else.

Here is an example of the wording you find in such documents.