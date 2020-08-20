Thousands of laptops are delivered by school bus to students as Anchorage prepares for online classes

School bus 105 rumbled through an East Anchorage neighborhood Wednesday morning and lurched to a stop at a street corner where third grader Sidney Riley and her mother, Kristine, stood waiting.
Sidney didn’t hop on the bus to head to school. Instead, Lloyd Palmatier, a gray-haired man wearing a black face mask and a white kerchief tied around his neck, shuffled down the steps to greet the pair.
Palmatier carried a basket with a brown cardboard box, which contained a Chromebook laptop he delivered to Sidney.
Read the rest here: https://www.adn.com/alaska-news/education/2020/08/19/anchorage-school-buses-deliver-thousands-of-laptops-to-students-as-district-gears-up-for-online-classes/?utm_medium=email&email=124604311%2f%3futm_medium%3demail&email=124604311&utm_source=second-street&utm_campaign=Morning+News+Update