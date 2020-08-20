Thousands of laptops are delivered by school bus to students as Anchorage prepares for online classes

Anchorage Daily News

School bus 105 rumbled through an East Anchorage neighborhood Wednesday morning and lurched to a stop at a street corner where third grader Sidney Riley and her mother, Kristine, stood waiting.

Sidney didn’t hop on the bus to head to school. Instead, Lloyd Palmatier, a gray-haired man wearing a black face mask and a white kerchief tied around his neck, shuffled down the steps to greet the pair.