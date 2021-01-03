Thousands of maskless sun seekers pack Miami beaches and pool parties

Daily Mail

Bikini clad revelers are celebrating the New Year in Miami, seemingly unperturbed by the city’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, hundreds of youngsters were seen soaking up the sun on South Beach, as others flocked to a nearby hotel for a raucous pool party.

The ongoing pandemic appeared to be far from the sun seekers’ minds as they ignored social distancing protocols and failed to don face masks.

The revelers downed drinks and danced to music as their festivities spilled onto the sidewalk, seeming to alarm some elderly citizens who were making their way through the area at the same time.

Several wore matching ‘Born To Rave’ t-shirts as they made their way into the pool party event.

On the same day, Miami-Dade County recorded more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 51 new deaths from the virus.

