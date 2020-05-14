Thousands of people want to be exposed to Covid-19 for science

CNN

Abie Rohrig had just turned 18 when he told his mom he would be donating a kidney to save a stranger’s life. Her answer: No you’re not. He did it anyway — the organ went to a man about his age — and his mom was so inspired she went and donated a kidney herself.

So Rohrig expected her to understand when he told her that, for the benefit of humanity, he may volunteer to become infected with Covid-19.

It turns out “she’s more worried than she was about the kidney thing,” said Rohrig, now a 20-year-old college student who lives with his parents in a New York City apartment.

“She was like, ‘What? What? I don’t know,'” he said. “She’s skeptical.”

Rohrig is one of more than 16,000 people — most of them young adults — who have signaled their support for a controversial method of speeding up the development of a vaccine by intentionally infecting dozens of volunteers. The signees of the online registry — a new website called 1 Day Sooner — have all checked a box next to the statement: “I am interested in being exposed to the coronavirus to speed up vaccine development.”

