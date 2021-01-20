Thousands sign petition to fire Franklin Graham for backing ‘Trump’s deadly presidency’

The Charlotte Observer

Thousands of people are calling for the evangelist Franklin Graham to be fired for supporting Donald Trump after armed rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in the president’s name.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 17,000 people have signed a petition by the Christian community Faithful America that pushes for Graham’s removal from Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. The petition, created Jan. 15, is addressed to the board of directors at both organizations.

Graham is the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham and is the chairman, president and CEO of Samaritan’s Purse and BGEA.

“Graham gets away with his hatred and conspiracy-theories by hiding behind the humanitarian work of Samaritan’s Purse and his late father’s name,” Faithful America said in the petition. “It’s time for Samaritan’s Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) to realize that by propping up Franklin’s unchristian extremism, they are abandoning their Gospel missions, undermining democracy, and helping incite white-nationalist sedition.”

The petition encourages board members to fire Graham or resign in protest.