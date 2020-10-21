Threatening emails reportedly sent to Democratic voters in three swing states, sparking investigations

Authorities in Florida and Alaska on Tuesday were investigating threatening emails sent to Democratic voters that claimed to be from the Proud Boys, a far-right group supportive of President Donald Trump, but appeared instead to be a deceptive campaign making use of a vulnerability in the organization’s online network.
The emails, which appeared to target Democrats using data from digital databases known as “voter files,” told recipients the group was “in possession of all your information” and instructed voters to change their party registration and cast their ballots for Trump.