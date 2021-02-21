Three dead and two wounded after mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop

Yahoo News

Three people were killed and two wounded after a mass shooting at Louisiana gun shop, police say.

Multiple people were shot in the incident at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metarie, near New Orleans, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A man got into an argument with a clerk, who said he should not have an unholstered and loaded gun until he entered the store’s range area, reports WSDU.

JPSO saying multiple people were shot… at least are 3 dead at this point.

Officials will soon hold a press conference here outside of the outlet.

Stay with @wdsu for the latest on this investigation.

“It appears a suspect shot two victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals,” said Captain Jason Rivarde, a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

“The suspect is one of the deceased on scene.”

The wounded victims were taken to hospital and are in stable condition, said police.

Shots were fired after at least two customers at the range became involved, according to the the television station.

Dozens of police officers descended on the scene after the shooting took place at around 3.30pm ET.

Jefferson Gun Outlet’s website says the business is “the premier firearms outlet for the Greater New Orleans Area.”

It has a 14-lane, 25-yard indoor firing range.

