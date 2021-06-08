Three quotes

“The Great Reset WEF style is just the distraction. We will not be eating bugs because of ‘Climate Change,’ but because we’ll be going hungry. Nor is the Lockdown the cause of the problems, it’s just Martial Law to keep everybody locked up while they get financially destroyed. It’s being used to transition to ‘The New Economy.’ New Lockdowns will be coming, when Plandemic 2 ‘The Bio Terror Attack’ hits. The recent ‘exposure’ of the ‘lab made’ ‘virus’ is just the cover story, paving the way for that Lockdown. But there is no virus. There are only Bankers. And the restart of the Crunch 21 months ago signaled their final offensive en route to World Currency and World Government.”

— Anthony Migchels

“The really important kind of freedom involves attention, and awareness, and discipline, and effort, and being able to truly care about other people and to sacrifice for them, over and over, in a myriad of petty, little, unsexy ways, every day.”

— David Foster Wallace

“If intelligence isn’t used to assure freedom, it isn’t intelligent.”

— Anon