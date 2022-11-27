Three Runners Suffer Heart Attacks and 125 Other Requires Medical Attention Following Spanish Half-Marathon

Three participants suffered heart attacks and 125 others required medical assistance following the Behobia-San Sebastián half-marathon last week. According to America’s Frontline News, 33 runners reportedly required hospitalization.

The Behobia to San Sebastian half marathon, a 15-mile historic running race held in the Spanish Basque Country, is held each year in November.

The Behobia-San Sebastián race has a very rigorous route with two high points, Gaintxurizketa (4 miles) and Miracruz (10 miles)

In this year’s edition, the event was attended by 30,000 runners and running enthusiasts.

Many news outlets have blamed the so-called “climate change” for the tragic events that occurred during this year’s marathon. The temperature was 78.8 degrees Fahrenheit during the event.

“In a test that had 30,000 participants, there were 3 cases of heart attacks and 125 medical attention, almost all due to heat strokes resulting from the unusual 26 degrees that were recorded during the race,” according to local news outlet El Español.

“Once again, tragedy was touched, something that did occur in 2021 when a runner lost his life, in addition to registering two other cardiorespiratory arrests. In the last 20 years, the death toll stands at six. Data that have transferred the debate to the streets and social networks.

“Theories about why these situations occur are various. The fundamental one is that, as in any massive event, it affects simple statistics. However, it is also true that it is increasingly common to find participants who are not sufficiently prepared for this type of challenge and who get carried away by fashion even at the risk of endangering their health,” the outlet added.

Back in September, TGP reported that at least seventy-four runners were taken to various hospitals in Durban, South Africa after experiencing medical emergencies at the 2022 Comrades Marathon.

Comrades Marathon is the world’s largest and oldest ultramarathon race.

The marathon events have raised concerns over unusual deaths and medical emergencies among these fit athletes. Nine of the 74 Comrades Marathon participants were hospitalized. Tragically, two runners, Mzamo Mthembu (31) and Phakamile Ntshiza (37) lost their lives.

