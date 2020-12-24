Posted: December 23, 2020 Categories: Videos TIFFANY DOVER – Another Vaccine Casualty Karl Gustaf Olsen Hansen Dec 21, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “TIFFANY DOVER – Another Vaccine Casualty”
I don’t doubt that the shot could cause her death, but severals article I’ve seen say she’s from Tennessee not Alabama. Also, when the guy searched her name and death records I’d like to have seen the day she died, which the site did not expose.
Anyway, who really knows with the way they LIE about everything. I sure hope she did not die.