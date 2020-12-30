You see how YouTube censors truth. Nurse Tiffany Dover fainted & collapsed moments after receiving the poison covid vax at a live international press conference at her hospital , it gets millions of views & YouTube deletes the vid for “violation of their community standards.”
3 thoughts on “Tiffany Dover fainting vid axed”
Well, the vid is gone now from jootube. Is she gone as the suspicion is?
I thought she was dead. Or was that a hoax? Has anyone confirmed that yet?
She hasn’t come on live tv to tell the world she’s dead, so I don’t know if she is or not.