TIME magazine ADMITS the election was rigged against President Trump; when does Biden’s impeachment begin?

DC Dirty Laundry – by JD Heyes

For months after the November elections, advocates and attorneys for now-former President Donald Trump argued that the contest was rigged against him.

But it wasn’t just rigged, per se; the election was outright stolen from him.

Some have alleged out-and-out voter fraud. The verdict on this: True.

Some have said that voting machines were altered to favor President Joe Biden and weighted against Trump. The verdict on this: Uncertain; the voting machine maker and firm that provided the software have both launched massive libel lawsuits so apparently those companies didn’t do anything wrong or don’t believe anyone will be able to find out how the switches were made.

Some have suggested that massive amounts of otherwise disqualified ballots were added clandestinely and illegally after state-mandated deadlines. Verdict: It certainly seems so.

And still others have said that voting laws were changed ahead of the November election by Democrat legal teams and operatives in ways that heavily favored Biden. Our verdict on this: Bingo!

Now, months after the fact, Time magazine has reported that the 2020 election was “fortified” against the incumbent president in a way that made it impossible for him to win.

Via Trending Politics, Time’s Molly Ball reported:

There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. The pact was formalized in a terse, little-noticed joint statement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and AFL-CIO published on Election Day. Both sides would come to see it as a sort of implicit bargain–inspired by the summer’s massive, sometimes destructive racial-justice protests–in which the forces of labor came together with the forces of capital to keep the peace and oppose Trump’s assault on democracy.

The handshake between business and labor was just one component of a vast, cross-partisan campaign to protect the election–an extraordinary shadow effort dedicated not to winning the vote but to ensuring it would be free and fair, credible and uncorrupted. For more than a year, a loosely organized coalition of operatives scrambled to shore up America’s institutions as they came under simultaneous attack from a remorseless pandemic and an autocratically inclined President. Though much of this activity took place on the left, it was separate from the Biden campaign and crossed ideological lines, with crucial contributions by nonpartisan and conservative actors. The scenario the shadow campaigners were desperate to stop was not a Trump victory. It was an election so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all, a failure of the central act of democratic self-governance that has been a hallmark of America since its founding.

Their work touched every aspect of the election. They got states to change voting systems and laws and helped secure hundreds of millions in public and private funding. They fended off voter-suppression lawsuits, recruited armies of poll workers and got millions of people to vote by mail for the first time. They successfully pressured social media companies to take a harder line against disinformation and used data-driven strategies to fight viral smears. They executed national public-awareness campaigns that helped Americans understand how the vote count would unfold over days or weeks, preventing Trump’s conspiracy theories and false claims of victory from getting more traction. After Election Day, they monitored every pressure point to ensure that Trump could not overturn the result.

“The untold story of the election is the thousands of people of both parties who accomplished the triumph of American democracy at its very foundation,” says Norm Eisen, a prominent lawyer and former Obama Administration official who recruited Republicans and Democrats to the board of the Voter Protection Program.

First things first: Trump had not, and would never have, launched “an assault on democracy.” The fact that Ball even wrote those words as she detailed what could only be called an ‘assault on democracy’ by the business, labor, and political elite — mostly on the left — and be so tone-deaf she didn’t realize what she said is ludicrous. The very act of democracy is to allow the American people to decide, through their electors, who they want to be president.

That obviously did not happen; when you manipulate an election, in any amount and for any purpose, that’s not democracy. That’s tyranny.

Secondly, let’s take a look at the claims Ball says the key players were making:

— Trump was the ‘X-factor’ — not the minions working behind the scenes to rig the election;

— Trump was made to look like a ‘threat to democracy’ and ‘autocratic,’ but how, exactly was he doing that — by attempting to prevent vote fraud (which he said was going to happen, by the way) via mass mail-in balloting? By sending federal law enforcement to protect federal courthouses and buildings under nightly attack? By defending the White House after it came under siege last summer? By pushing rioters out of Jackson Park after they tried to topple the statue there? By clearing rioters out after they attempted to burn down historic St. John’s Church?

What was Trump doing that was so ‘autocratic’ and tyrannical?

How, exactly, was the November election going to be “so calamitous that no result could be discerned at all?” Easy — Democrats were going to create the calamity.

Consider: The Biden team hired a battalion of lawyers who were poised to go into states and challenge Trump victories, ostensibly so Trump couldn’t “steal” various states (how exactly the former president was going to pull that off was never explained). One theory was that Biden’s campaign was actually going to scream ‘vote fraud!’ and claim Trump’s victories were not real.

Instant chaos.

And let’s not forget that Hillary Clinton let the cat out of the bag, too. Recall that in August, she told HBO’s “The Circus” that Biden shouldn’t concede to Trump, period, for any reason.

“Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” she said.

How possible is it that Hillary Clinton, the consummate Democratic insider, wasn’t aware of what was going on ‘behind the scenes’ to steal Trump’s victory?

If anything, Ball’s story is cover for the deep state because the unseen power elite wanted Trump gone for one reason and one reason only: He was effective at devolving power away from them and back to the people.

What’s more, Trump’s very existence and the success of his economic and foreign policies daily served to embarrass and expose the hacks, elitists and power-hungry half-percenters who believe they ‘run things,’ not some billionaire upstart president who really connected with average Americans.

So, the ‘secret’ is out. Trump’s election was indeed stolen from him. But don’t ever believe it was because he is the ‘authoritarian’ and ‘tyrant’ — it’s them who stole it we have to worry about.

After all, if Trump is such a dictator, how come many of his executive orders were successfully challenged and he was ‘fact-checked’ by social media?

No dictator we know of would put up with that.

Speaking of dictators, the deep state ensured that we got one: Biden has ruled by executive order the short time he’s been in office.

Our country has been taken from us, Americans, by people we don’t know and whom we never elected.

We ought not waste any time taking it back.

