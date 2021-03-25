Titanic surge: 42 million more Latin Americans want into US

Washington Examiner – by Paul Bedard

The current immigration surge along the U.S.-Mexico border could be a whole lot worse — 42-times worse.

That’s because a new survey of Latin American nations found that 42 million living in the 33 countries want in.

Gallup said that 27% of all those living in Latin America and the Caribbean, 120 million people, want to leave.

And, said the polling company, “Of those who want to leave their country permanently, 35% — or 42 million — said they want to go to the United States.” That would more than double the 40-million foreign-born immigrants in the U.S.

In February, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it apprehended 100,441 migrants on the border, and some experts said that translates into about 1 million a year.

It has become a crisis for the new Biden administration, which dismantled the former Trump administration’s border tightening policies, resulting in a huge surge that is drawing Border Patrol agents from their posts and into facilities to feed and care for new illegal immigrants.

In his “Chairman’s Blog,” Gallup chief Jim Clifton said, “Seekers of citizenship or asylum are watching to determine exactly when and how is the best time to make their move.”

He added, “In addition to finding a solution for the thousands of migrants currently at the border, let’s include the bigger, harder question — what about all of those who would like to come? What is the message to them? What is the 10-year plan? 330 million U.S. citizens are wondering. So are 42 million Latin Americans.”

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/titanic-surge-42-million-more-latin-americans-want-into-us