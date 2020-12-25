TODAY THEY WERE FORCED TO ADMIT THAT ‘COVID-19’ DOES NOT EXIST

SystemsofConsciousness

December 23rd, 2020.

“AS PART OF OUR LEGAL ACTION we had been demanding the evidence that this virus actually exists [as well as] evidence that lockdowns actually have any impact on the spread of viruses; that face-masks are safe, and do deter the spread of viruses – They don’t. No such studies exist; that social distancing is based in science – It isn’t. it’s made up; that contact tracing has any bearing on the spread of a virus – of course it doesn’t. This organisation here – is making it up as they go along.” – Gemma O’Doherty

Originally streamed live from the office of Tony Holohan Chief Medical Officer of Ireland.

