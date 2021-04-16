Today’s earthquake from Ashland Oregon

We have two fires burning on the other side of the mountains of Mt. Ashland – controlled burns we are told for taking out dead trees – seems strange to me they are burning on that side of the mountain. Why? Then there are the strange clouds past that area again today. And there were some 150 to 200 small earthquakes southwest of Mt. Ashland and up by Salem. Are they doing the fires for cover or what?

Interestingly this site shows the hot spots where lots of earthquake energy is being released. Tremor Map | Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (pnsn.org) (heat map)

And this link shows all the small earthquakes – max was 1.5 – today in those areas: Tremor Map | Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (pnsn.org) (by time colored)

Once again, no clouds in Ashland but only clouds over the area of the earthquake can be seen from my Ashland home and clouds never use to form there.

Coincidence?