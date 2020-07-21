Posted: July 21, 2020 Categories: Videos Toddlers & Tiaras with Tom Hanks theREAL Ih8uJACK Jul 15, 2020 This doesn’t seem so innocent anymore. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Toddlers & Tiaras with Tom Hanks”
Hard to find enough words to express the outrage I feel about this famous father exploiting his 6 yr old daughter in a “Sexy Baby” competition. May I never watch another Tom Hanks or Ron Howard movie again. Damn them!!
How these types avoid their karma is beyond my pay grade