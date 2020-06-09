Tom Arnold: Time to Get Rifles to ‘Go Nose to Nose with Trump’s Gang of Misfit Tools’

Breitbart – by Alana Mastragelo
Far-left actor Tom Arnold took to Twitter over the weekend to announce it is time for “white liberal men” to borrow their dad’s hunting rifles “and go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools” in the wake of the death of George Floyd, amid nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.
“2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it’s fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters,” tweeted Arnold. “Borrow our dad’s hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools.”
“Let’s do it [Rob Reiner],” added the actor, who tagged fellow actor Rob Reiner’s Twitter account at the end of his comments.
2nd Amendment is for everyone including black men with long guns but it's fucking time for us white liberal men to stand up for our brothers & sisters. Borrow our dad's hunting rifles & go nose to nose with Trump’s gang of misfit tools. Let's do it @robreiner #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/KIf5OFAp3r
— Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 7, 2020
The Dumbbells actor had been responding to another user’s tweet, which read, “Completely unmarked officers in riot gear holding protesters blocks away from the White House. No badges. No insignias. No name tags. Nothing. Refused to tell us who they’re with.”
Arnold’s tweet arrived amid nationwide protests — which have devolved into violent riots — over the death of George Floyd. The riots have included looting, buildings being set on fire, businesses destroyed, the White House going on lockdown, and people being beaten and killed.
When Arnold is not fantasizing about borrowing daddy’s rifle and confronting Trump supporters, the actor fantasizes about other acts of violence — specifically being committed against the president himself.
Last year, the Big Bully actor stated he was “looking forward to the day I’m standing over him wearing my bullet belt & safari khakis, my cartoon sized Daniel Boone buck knife in one hand his teeny tiny tail in the other.”
4 thoughts on “Tom Arnold: Time to Get Rifles to ‘Go Nose to Nose with Trump’s Gang of Misfit Tools’”
Arnold watches this site. Although he would never admit it.
“Borrow your dads hunting rifle”
What is he 12?(sure AF not talking to my age group )
This isn’t a movie set , or make believe ( red dawn-wolverines?)
Hollywood and drugs melted this dudes mind
Now on the support of the Second Article Right well it is what it is , and likely some people with a few more than 1 brain cell could figure that one out
I really think him and Donald need to get a room
Liberalism is a mental disorder dude
Get help
Anymore anyone tied into Hollywood in anyway shape or form , do not have anyone’s best interest at mind
Only their own
Oh and “liberal men” borrowing dads rifle ?, probably have no fcking idea how to work the dam thing , going against those who do know how to work their rifles with automated precision , yeah that’s GREAT advice
Their dad shoulda kicked their asses when they were brats
The idea of liberal whites (or any liberal for that matter) getting rifles (or any gun for that matter) going nose to nose with anyone (Trump gang of misfit tools, or anyone for that matter) is laughable! Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Just as a side note, I believe the unmarked ‘officers’ are Blackwater private security thugs.