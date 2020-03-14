Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share update after coronavirus diagnosis

CNN

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared an update from Australia, where they are both in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.

Hanks tweeted a picture with his wife Thursday night, thanking those who’ve cared for them as they battle the virus. “Hello folks. Rita Wilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else,” he said.

“There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

Just a day earlier, the couple posted that they tested positive after exhibiting symptoms like tiredness, body aches, chills and slight fevers.

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote Wednesday.