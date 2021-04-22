Posted: April 22, 2021 Categories: Music Tom MacDonald – “NO LIVES MATTER” Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Tom MacDonald – “NO LIVES MATTER””
Hmmm… I found these lyrics imbedded:
“If you don’t hate police then everybody thinks you’re wack”
“the music we bump All about shooting guns”
“People hate the president, if you don’t then you trash””
“Black Lives Matter is a valuable movement”
Well, I guess I’ll just agree with someone who said, “Black Sheep Matter.”
.
Nice catches, galen. I heard them too. What?????????????
What would Klaus Anal Schwab do?