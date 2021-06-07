Jun 6, 2021
Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair has said that there is no acceptable argument for not having the vaccine unless you have a good medical reason. Mr Blair also called for vaccinated citizens to be released from lockdown restrictions. In a report called ‘Less Risk, More Freedom’, Mr Blair’s think tank explores a vision for how the country could remain open if the virus persisted.
2 thoughts on “Tony Blair: There is no acceptable non-medical reason to turn down a vaccine”
