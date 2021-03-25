Tony Roman, Basilico’s message to Gavin Newsom

NoMask Info

Tony Roman, owner of Basilico’s Pasta E Vino in Huntington Beach, California, issued this message to the bureaucrats & governor gavin newsom on 3/24/21:

I met Tony at Basilico’s this past weekend while dining there again with friends. He seems like a great genuine guy; the place was packed as usual, no masks, distancing, or commies. 😅🙏🏻👊🏻🍝🍕🇮🇹 The restaurant has delicious authentic Italian food. Here are their websites:

MakeRestaurantsGreatAgain.com

BasilicosPastaVino.com

“A SMALL PLACE WITH A BIG HEART! SERVING RUSTIC HOMESTYLE ITALIAN COOKING, ORIGINAL WINES and CLASSIC & CRAFT COCKTAILS. ALL RECIPES, and OWNED & OPERATED BY REAL ITALIANS!

PASTA, VINO AND LIBERTY!”

Here are some videos from Basilico’s website:

This one’s great: 🎸

Here is Basilico’s facebook post of this video. The comments are great. 😅🙏🏻👊🏻🍝🍕🇮🇹

