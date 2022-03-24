Top brass ordered silence on vaccine injuries

WND – by Art Moore

An Army flight surgeon testified in federal court that she was ordered by high-level command not to discuss the controversy over Department of Defense data indicating a massive spike in serious injuries and illnesses among military personnel when the vaccines were rolled out in 2021.

Dr. Theresa Long was testifying March 10 in the case of a Navy SEAL commander who refused to receive a COVID shot. She told Judge Steven Merryday of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa that she was observing cases of the demyelination of the central nervous system in military personnel.

As WND reported, three Department of Defense whistleblowers have presented evidence from the Defense Military Epidemiological Database (DMED) that show a nearly 1,000% increase overall in diseases and injuries in 2021 compared to the previous five years.

Long, a senior flight surgeon at the U.S. Army Flight School at Fort Rucker, Alabama, testified along with two other military flight surgeons, Lt. Col. Peter Chambers and Col. (Ret.) Stewart Tankersley.

The non-profit Liberty Counsel, representing the commander, obtained a temporary restraining order from Judge Merryday blocking the Navy from punishing the commander because of his vaccination status. The commander asked for an exemption on religious conscience grounds, and Merryday ruled the Navy appears to be in conflict with the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The government was in court asking the judge to set aside the injunction while the case is on appeal.

Asked about the data in the Defense Military Epidemiological Database, Long said she had been “ordered not to answer that question.”

“Ordered by who?” Merryday asked.

Long replied that the order came from high-level command.

The rest is here: https://www.wnd.com/2022/03/u-s-army-surgeon-tears-top-brass-ordered-silence-vaccine-injuries/