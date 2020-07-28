Top Docs Blast Fear of COVID-19





Bill Still

July 28th, 2020.

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.

As I’ve said over and over, suppressing the good news about Hydroxychloroquine is THE most important exploit of the coup détat against President Trump.

Why? Because if there is an effective cure – there is no more fear. And if that cure also can prevent you from getting COVID 19 at all, there are no masks, no social distancing, no lockdowns, kids back in school, and the federal government can focus on going after the revolutionaries trying to literally destroy America as we have known it. That’s how important a cure or better yet, a preventative agent is.

Today concerned physicians who have loads of experience treating patients on the ground met in Washington, D.C. to bring this good news to the people of this nation: there is a cure!

Here are just two of the doctors who spoke today. DO NOT MISS THE SECOND ONE!!!