Top Frontline Doctor Sounds Alarm, Warns That MILLIONS Will Get AIDS from COVID Jabs This Year

EnVolve

COVID-jabbed patients she is treating are showing signs of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) as a result of taking the experimental shots, according to a top frontline doctor.

Dr. Elizabeth Eads, a Florida physician, predicts that a high number of jabbed people will develop the lethal disease by fall 2022.

“Yes, vaccine-related acquired immunodeficiency is now being seen in the hospital from the triple vaxed…

“It’s a vax injury, and we’re not sure how to treat it,” Eads explained.

“We are kind of throwing the kitchen sink at it…We are trying to use everything we can think of to boost up the CD4 and CD8 counts and reverse this collapse, this calamity of immune collapse. It’s very stunning.”

Infowars.com reports: Eads went on to explain that the more COVID shots the patients took, the worse their autoimmune and neurodegenerative symptoms appeared, describing the third dose as the “kill shot”:

The Kill Shot, the Money Ball or whatever you want to call it. It is just devastating to the immune system, and I’ll tell you why. If you look at the recent Stanford study, and I am just going to read a couple of sentences from the Stanford study: ‘The spike protein in the CV19 vaccines that everyone is talking about is called the Lentivirus. The Lenti contains a combination of HIV, types one through three, SRV/1, which is AIDS, MERS and SARS.’ In the Stanford study, the best-known Lentivirus is the human immune deficiency pathogen, which causes AIDS. This is why we are seeing autoimmune and neurodegenerative decline after the Covid 19 (Vax), especially the booster…It permanently changes the genome of the cell. That is why this is so terrifying to us in the medical community. We just don’t know how to attack this.

“That is what the Spike Lentivirus is. It is made up of HIV and AIDS along with SARS and MERS,” she stressed. “That’s why the vaccinated and boosted are so sick. That’s why they dominate the hospitalizations regarding Covid illness as well.”

When asked how bad she thinks the AIDS vaccine injury situation will be several months down the road, Eads said:

I think from April through the summer you’re going to start to see more cases diagnosed of AIDS, especially in the 18-39 category. And the categories in the middle, those in their 40s and 50s, probably over the next year you’ll start to see immune systems collapse.

Eads then cited a UK Health Security Agency study showing individuals 30-70 years old have already lost approximately 70% of their immune system capabilities after taking the booster shot.

Eads also highlighted the skyrocketing cancer cases of military personnel following the COVID vaccine mandate recorded from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), which attorney Thomas Renz exposed before the government “scrubbed” and altered the data last month in violation of the law, claiming a “glitch” was responsible for the shocking numbers.

“I have some stunning numbers from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED)…I am just going to read a few cancers: malignant neo-plasma of the esophagus up 794%. Malignant neo-plasma of the stomach, colon and pancreas up 524%. Breast cancer up 387%…Ovarian cancer up 537%, Testicular cancer up 269%. These are numbers from 2021…When they found out attorney Thomas Renz and the whistleblower had the data, they scrubbed the data and altered it, which is totally against the law.”

Renz’ findings, with the help of several whistleblowers, revealed at a panel discussion held by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) an alarming spike in COVID vaccine injuries inflicted upon military personnel in 2021 compared to the past 5 years, which he discussed last month on The Alex Jones Show:

EnVolve