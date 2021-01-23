LANSING – Top officials at the Michigan State Police have been using text messaging encryption devices that can put their internal communications out of the reach of the Freedom of Information Act and legal discovery, according to admissions the MSP made in a civil lawsuit.
Among those who have downloaded the “end-to-end” encryption applications onto their state-issued phones are a lieutenant-colonel, two majors and two first lieutenants, according to court records obtained by the Free Press.
The use by top MSP officials of the encryption devices — under which text messages, once deleted, can leave no record on either the phone or the state of Michigan server — was disclosed recently in a federal lawsuit brought against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Col. Joseph Gasper, who is the director of the department, and the MSP.
Read the rest here: https://www.freep.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/01/22/state-police-phone-apps-keep-text-messages-secret/4236305001/
One thought on “Top Michigan State Police officials using encryption messaging apps that can evade FOIA”
“Secret” and “police” are like the words “conspiracy” and “theory”.
They all DO exist, despite your wish they don’t.
If you thought “voting” was an option that worked, do you believe they would encourage people to do so?
Wakey wakey, chumptards. Now you can hate bidet for the things chump helped progress. You can kid yourself but you can’t kid US.
chump wanted you to support these commie basturds and you did because they were the OTHER side of the pantifa alphabet soup commie coin.
You still grasped that commie coin and that’s why he was put there for you.