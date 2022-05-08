Top Tractor-Maker Warns Ransomware Attack Has “Adversely Affected” Production

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

One of the world’s top manufacturers and distributors of agricultural equipment announced Thursday that a ransomware attack impacted operations.

Duluth, Georgia-based AGCO Corp. released a statement that some of its manufacturing plants have slowed production for several days because of a ransomware attack.

“AGCO is still investigating the extent of the attack, but it is anticipated that its business operations will be adversely affected for several days and potentially longer to fully resume all services depending upon how quickly the Company is able to repair its systems,” AGCO’s statement read.

AGCO has an extensive portfolio of machines and equipment manufacturers for farming. Some brands include Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Challenger, and Fendt. Its brands are sold around the world.

The company added this cautionary statement:

Our expectations with regard to resolving the issues are forward-looking statements, and actual results could be materially different due to a number of factors, including our ability to successfully reinstall software and restore IT operations at the effected sites.

The ransomware attack comes only a few weeks after the FBI’s Cyber Division warned about increased cyber-attack threats on agricultural companies and comes after a curious string of fires and explosions that damaged major US food processing plants.

