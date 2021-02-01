Posted: February 1, 2021 Categories: Videos Torch-lit march | Danish protesters denounce COVID restrictions RT Jan 31, 2021 Hundreds gather for a torchlight protest in Aarhus, Denmark to slam COVID-19 restrictive measures Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Torch-lit march | Danish protesters denounce COVID restrictions”
Related: Austrian police join with the people. Still, mask-wearing. But could this ignite something, where police everywhere proclaim they are now separating from the corporate, unlawful, global Blackwater enterprise, are risking everything, and are decidedly joining the fight for true freedom? Hmmm…
IGNITE!!
https://twitter.com/timesuppeople/status/1355966611425882112
Mr. Smith is maturing. He just may be reading at The Trenches:
“It’s not enough to simply say ‘I won’t submit’ when the consequences are minimal. One must be willing to fight back even when the consequences are dire. Being willing to lose everything for what you believe, being willing to possibly die for your values and principles means you are no longer a spectator in history, but an actor that can affect the future. Anything less is not enough to win the war that is coming. … The liberty movement cannot revolve around a single political figure. We cannot bottleneck our efforts into the hands of one man or one political party. The fight is up to us – each of us as individuals. It was ALWAYS up to us. A different form of organization needs to happen if Americans are going to protect our freedoms; a grassroots approach from the ground up rather than the top down. There will of course be people who stand out as teachers and pioneers, those that lead by example. But overall, the movement will not be acting on orders from on high. Rather, it will be acting according to self-motivation. The liberty movement is not driven by personalities, but by shared principles which take on a life of their own.”
— Brandon Smith
