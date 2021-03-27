Tornadoes Strike Alabama, Georgia Leaving At Least 5 Dead

NPR

Deadly tornadoes that ripped through Alabama throughout Thursday remain a significant threat to other Southern states as the sun rises on Friday.

At least five deaths and multiple injuries have been reported in Calhoun County, Ala., after a tornado hit the region, county coroner Pat Brown told NPR Thursday.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings estimated Thursday night that hundreds of homes were destroyed or damaged in his state.

The tornado was part of a “particularly dangerous” system of storms rolling across the Deep South, just south of Birmingham, Ala.

The storm is a long-track “super cell” and produced multiple tornadoes in multiple counties across central Alabama. It traveled in excess of 100 miles before it hit the state. That system was clear of Alabama by midnight Friday, but continued heading east to Georgia overnight causing damage there as well.

See pics and read the rest here: https://www.npr.org/2021/03/25/981321584/tornado-strikes-alabama-severe-weather-lashes-southern-states