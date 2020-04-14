Tornadoes that ripped through the south destroyed 1 million homes and businesses from Texas to the Carolinas

Daily Mail

Deadly tornadoes that ripped through the South this weekend destroyed 1 million homes and businesses from Texas to the Carolinas, as those left homeless in some cases were moved into hotels because opening shelters was too risky because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The storms which struck on Easter Sunday left at least 31 dead and destroyed hundreds of buildings in Monroe, Louisiana, alone.

Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo was forced to ask hotels to make rooms available for people who were left homeless by the storms when it became clear that the deadly flu-like virus, also known as COVID-19, would make it too dangerous to open emergency shelters.

