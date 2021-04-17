Posted: April 17, 2021 Categories: Videos Toronto Residents Not Allowed Out Of Their Houses Anymore!!!!! Doug Ford announcement WTF!!!! Radek Cerny Apr 16, 2021 all going according to plan. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Toronto Residents Not Allowed Out Of Their Houses Anymore!!!!! Doug Ford announcement WTF!!!!”
2 links elaborate:
Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario police authorized to question, issue tickets for people outside the home; Tighter provincial borders enacted, stay-at-home order extended two weeks:
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2021/04/16/todays-coronavirus-news-april16-2021-gta-toronto-canada.html
COVID-19: Guide for Toronto Residents:
https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-reopening-recovery-rebuild/covid-19-guide-for-toronto-residents/
“Stop saying you did your research before you got the injection. You are the research.”
— Mike Rilling
Yes people who get this shit are weak cowards and ARE the collaborator/Stasi we will face soon…
Friends, coworkers, people we thought were smart and principled are blind believers of these Gov authorities
Which means they have always been cowards and non thinkers let alone believe in real freedom
Can’t believe how she responds @ 2:33-2:59. Did she really mean to use the word “empower?”
Not only are we dealing with evil, we’re also dealing with imbeciles!!
Aside: Oh Canada!! May you put your freedom first!!
