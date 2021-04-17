4 thoughts on “Toronto Residents Not Allowed Out Of Their Houses Anymore!!!!! Doug Ford announcement WTF!!!!

  1. 2 links elaborate:

    Today’s coronavirus news: Ontario police authorized to question, issue tickets for people outside the home; Tighter provincial borders enacted, stay-at-home order extended two weeks:

    https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2021/04/16/todays-coronavirus-news-april16-2021-gta-toronto-canada.html

    COVID-19: Guide for Toronto Residents:

    https://www.toronto.ca/home/covid-19/covid-19-reopening-recovery-rebuild/covid-19-guide-for-toronto-residents/

    1. Yes people who get this shit are weak cowards and ARE the collaborator/Stasi we will face soon…

      Friends, coworkers, people we thought were smart and principled are blind believers of these Gov authorities

      Which means they have always been cowards and non thinkers let alone believe in real freedom

  3. Can’t believe how she responds @ 2:33-2:59. Did she really mean to use the word “empower?”

    Not only are we dealing with evil, we’re also dealing with imbeciles!!

    Aside: Oh Canada!! May you put your freedom first!!

