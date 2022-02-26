5 thoughts on “Total Resistance by Major H. von Dach Bern

  1. Sweet!! You found a PDF link of this book. I have the book, but could never find a free link for others to download it, as I have been wanting to post this book on here for a LONG time now.

    Good job, Hal Apeeno!

    This is a MUST have for everybody in the resistance.

    1. Someone was talking about who sells out to the enemy first.
      This would be:
      Churches
      Schools
      Pillars of society
      Blah,blah,blah
      Reminded me of something read long ago, brother.
      Hard to believe I could find it now days.
      The info is timeless. (battles have been won utilizing historical {ancient} tactics…….Know your enemy)
      “This is a MUST have for everybody in the resistance.”
      INDEED!!

