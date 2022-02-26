Posted: February 26, 2022 Categories: News Total Resistance by Major H. von Dach Bern Swiss Army Guide to Guerrilla Warfare and Underground Operations Von_Dach_Bern_H_-_Total_resistance Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
5 thoughts on “Total Resistance by Major H. von Dach Bern”
Sweet!! You found a PDF link of this book. I have the book, but could never find a free link for others to download it, as I have been wanting to post this book on here for a LONG time now.
Good job, Hal Apeeno!
This is a MUST have for everybody in the resistance.
Someone was talking about who sells out to the enemy first.
This would be:
Churches
Schools
Pillars of society
Blah,blah,blah
Reminded me of something read long ago, brother.
Hard to believe I could find it now days.
The info is timeless. (battles have been won utilizing historical {ancient} tactics…….Know your enemy)
“This is a MUST have for everybody in the resistance.”
INDEED!!
This one needs a repost!!
Good call, y’all!
GET IT WHILE YOU CAN