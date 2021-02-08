TRAGEDY! 9 Dead in Spanish Nursing Home Shortly After First Pfizer Shots but Second Doses Given Anyway – Religious Beliefs in Vaccines Causing Massive Senior Deaths?

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

NOTE: This is an update from an earlier report on the same incident that RT.com published.

The Sun in the UK has reported that nine nursing home residents in Spain have died 10 days after receiving the experimental Pfizer mRNA COVID injections, and nearly every other resident tested positive for COVID following the injections.

NINE care home residents have died after a horrific Covid outbreak – just 10 days after having the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The tragic outbreak at the El Salvador care home in Lagartera, Spain, left all but one of the 78 residents infected. The facility’s residents and staff members were injected with the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on January 13. Six days later, 10 residents started showing symptoms of the virus. After conducting PCR tests, they found that all but one of their 78 residents had been infected with Covid-19 which led to the nine deaths, reports local media. Mr Mella said 12 staff are still inactive but are recovering well and will have to wait for a negative PCR test before they can return to work. (Source.)

After such a tragic loss of life so shortly after receiving these experimental shots, surely they discontinued injecting the residents, right?

No.

General director of the nursing home, Sergio Mella, expressed his religious-like belief in vaccines, and stated that the second doses should be given as scheduled. (Note: the second doses have already probably been given, so if anyone has an update on this story, please contact us.)

The home, run by an NGO called Messengers of Peace, issued a statement saying they will give residents the second vaccine dose on February 3. General director of the NGO, Sergio Mella told radio station COPE, said he believes the outbreak was caused by a staff member or one of the people administering the vaccines who were asymptomatic. He said he didn’t think the cause of the outbreak was the Covid jab and that the home is delighted to vaccinate its residents, adding: “The sooner everyone receives their vaccine, the better”. Mr Mella said: “I do not think it was because of the vaccine – that is to save lives and not to infect residents.” He continued: “Maybe some of the people who were going to vaccinate were asymptomatic and have brought it. “Or maybe one of the workers was positive and coincided that they were infected on a date similar to that of the vaccine, but not that it is the vaccine far from it.” (Source.)

This has to be one of the clearest examples of a religious-like statement of faith, as opposed to a scientific approach to the problem, that I have seen recorded in the corporate media so far regarding the massive amounts of deaths occurring with seniors in assisted living centers after receiving the experimental mRNA COVID injections.

Starting with the religious belief that vaccines can never cause harm, which flies in the face of science and the actual facts, the administration then looks at every other possibility besides the injections to explain the deaths and outbreak.

I think this is a good time to republish an article we published in 2019, before COVID was even on the scene, by Rixta Francis.

Vaccines are Religion, not Science

by Rixta Francis

The Fiction of Science

We hear all the time that “the science is clear: vaccines save lives.”

But where is that science? If it exists, then why can nobody show it?

The belief in vaccines comes in two parts: safety and efficacy.

Let’s first look at the science that proves efficacy (spoiler alert: there is none). Vaccines are made by the pharmaceutical industry and this industry has a lot of tricks to make their products look better than they are.

One cherished concept is the “surrogate endpoint”. They make up a theory, e.g. “cholesterol causes heart attacks”. Then they make a drug that lowers cholesterol and then that drug is promoted as preventing heart attacks, even when it does no such thing. It only lowers cholesterol.

The same principle is used with vaccines, but then the surrogate endpoint is antibodies. If a vaccine produces enough antibodies (a totally random number) in enough people the vaccine is considered effective.

But it has been known for some 100 years that antibodies do not equal immunity. Of course the people think that efficacy means that the vaccine prevents the disease, but that’s just not true. There is no scientific proof whatsoever that vaccines prevent disease.

But what about all the diseases that have disappeared?

Some disappeared because of improved living circumstances. E.g. smallpox and cholera are strongly linked to dirt and bad food.

But most of the infectious diseases were renamed as soon as there came a vaccine available. Sometimes (e.g. with polio) this was an official instruction to doctors, but in most cases doctors have such strong faith in vaccines that they simply won’t diagnose e.g. measles or whooping cough in a person who has been fully vaccinated.

With every new vaccine multiple new diagnoses are invented to hide the fact that the vaccine doesn’t work. These are tricks that have nothing to do with science, but everything with beliefs.

Let’s have a look now at the safety of vaccines. The “gold standard” for drugs is the double blind, placebo controlled study.

There is a lot wrong with this, but let’s accept for now that this is the standard. It’s very hard to get a drug approved without doing such studies.

But for vaccines they are simply not done. A placebo is an inactive substance, so in case of vaccines that should be a saline injection.

But vaccines are tested against other vaccines, or a number of other vaccines, or an injection of the vaccine minus the antigen.

Which means that if both groups have a lot of health issues the new vaccine is considered safe and all problems are labelled coincidence.

Of course this is extremely unethical, but the manufacturers get away with this because vaccines have been relabelled as “biologics”, instead of drugs. That’s also the reason why everywhere they can be marketed directly to the public, where this is usually not allowed for prescription drugs.

Many children (and adults) get very sick in the hours, days or weeks after vaccinations, but doctors generally label all these health issues coincidence and not related to the vaccinations.

Considering how much this happens the only conclusion can be that doctors have an almost unlimited belief in coincidence. They have developed such a faith in coincidence to protect their faith in vaccines. It’s quite bizarre when you think about it, but it’s just how it is.

But “all doctors believe in vaccines”. Well, most of them do, but that is completely irrelevant. Beliefs don’t become scientific fact just because a large majority shares those beliefs.

Billions of people believe in Jesus and similar numbers believe in Allah or Shiva. But nobody will say that Christianity, Islam or Hinduism are anything else than religions. If someone plays the numbers card they talk religion, not science.

Why is this so incredibly important?

Many constitutions in the world have an article that in some way states that the government cannot establish a religion or force a religious practice on the people.

Vaccines are a religion and vaccinations are a (barbaric) religious ritual. That means that any kind of mandatory vaccination law is unconstitutional.

Some people might still play semantics and say that a belief system is not the same as a religion. But let’s look at the vaccine religion.

– You are expected to go to preparation classes (prenatal check-ups)

– You are expected to give birth in the temple (=hospital).

– As soon as the baby is born you are confronted with the temple servants (doctors/nurses/midwives) who want to submit your baby to the standard ritual (two injections)

– If you decline they usually will try to convince or coerce you

– At set times after birth you need to bring your baby to another temple (doctor’s practice) for more rituals

– If you don’t want to submit your baby to the rituals you can expect extremely negative reactions, which can become aggression and end up with you not being welcome in the temple anymore

– If you lose the faith (or never join in the first place) you can expect social exclusion and often serious family trouble. Some grandparents even consider “saving their grandchildren” by bringing them to the temple themselves, without the parents permission.

Vaccinations have almost every characteristic of a religion, so the desperate argument that a belief system doesn’t equal a religion doesn’t hold up.

Politicians won’t like it, but if you go to court with this you will win and mandatory vaccinations will have to be abandoned, or at least you can stay free of them.

The only thing you need to do is to state that vaccines are a religion and the government is constitutionally banned from mandating a religious practice.

Then sit back and let the other party try to find reasons why vaccines are based on science and not on beliefs. It’s obvious that they won’t find any. And as long as they can’t come up with scientific arguments you win, for then it’s obvious that they only have beliefs.

So why hasn’t this argument been in court yet? I don’t know. But as far as I know nobody has tried it. Nowhere in the world. If you can explain that, please let me know.

Original Source. Reprinted with Permission.

Health Impact News