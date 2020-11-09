Posted: November 9, 2020 Categories: Videos Trailer park entirely inhabited by paedophiles and sex offenders | 60 Minutes Australia 60 Minutes Australia Nov 3, 2019 The creepiest place on earth – reporter Liam Bartlett visits ‘Pervert Park’, and reveals why it could be good for society. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “Trailer park entirely inhabited by paedophiles and sex offenders | 60 Minutes Australia”
What are they trying to say? Target rich environment?
one drop solves the problem?
what?