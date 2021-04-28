2 thoughts on “TRAIN LOADS OF LUMBER JUST STACKED UP !!!! Why

  1. one of the comments:
    ‘Back in 1971 I worked at a gas station during the “Gas Shortage”. When the tanker truck came to deliver our gas, I asked how hard it was to get us a tanker of gas. He said “There is no gas shortage. We have every tank and tanker truck we can find at our facility filled to the cap”.
    We are victims of the super rich!’

