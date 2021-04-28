Posted: April 28, 2021 Categories: Videos TRAIN LOADS OF LUMBER JUST STACKED UP !!!! Why Kens Karpentry Apr 17, 2021 The mystery deepens. Huge quantities of lumber sitting and not at the lumber yards. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “TRAIN LOADS OF LUMBER JUST STACKED UP !!!! Why”
one of the comments:
‘Back in 1971 I worked at a gas station during the “Gas Shortage”. When the tanker truck came to deliver our gas, I asked how hard it was to get us a tanker of gas. He said “There is no gas shortage. We have every tank and tanker truck we can find at our facility filled to the cap”.
We are victims of the super rich!’
Absolutely!