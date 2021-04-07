Posted: April 7, 2021 Categories: Videos Traitor https://twitter.com/wemustrisenow/status/1379664350571458564 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
4 thoughts on “Traitor”
In case the twitter link is gone:
Morgan_Freeman: “If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g59VKJOlf0M
.
Yeah I just saw this earlier today and thought the same thing
Yet
Everything out of Hellywood is evil and propaganda
I haven’t trusted any of them or their word
Sold souls
Here’s the post I just made at the YT Channel, the Twitter is gone already.. ha
:SO, MORGAN, ISN’T IT SO NICE THAT THEY HAVE CURED THE COMMON FLU? WHERE DID IT GO…HMMMM
TRUST SOME HOLLYWOOD SCHMUCK…YEAH OK..
.
OH AND WHY YOUR AT IT, WHO IS DR. KARY MULLIS? THIS ENTIRE GLOBAL CRIMINAL FRAUD IS ALREADY COMPLETELY NAKED, SOME ARE AWARE OF THE NWO AND YOUR FEARFUL MASTERS AND THIS IS THEIR MECHANISM TO TRY TO MAKE IT ALL HAPPEN…. YOU KNOW MORGAN, IF THEY COULD EVER TAKE THE GUNS FROM AMERICANS, IT WOULD HAVE ALREADY BEEN DONE… DON’T WORRY ABOUT VACCINES.
IF THE NWO WANTS TO REALLY GIVE IT A GO, THEY SHOULD RELEASE A REAL BIO-WEAPON, BUT OF COURSE THAT COULD GET THEM TOO, HUH……TAKE YOUR LITTLE SALES CON AND GO MAKE MOVIE….
GFY, morgan.
We don’t trust you or your kosher massa. The same massa all you hollyweird creeps serve and want to put ALL US goyim under.
In for a penny, in for a shekel.