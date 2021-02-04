Transgender Military Veterans to Receive Chest Binders and Prosthetic “Private Parts”

Todd Starnes

Transgender military veterans will soon have access to fake breasts and male sex organs along with other prosthetic devices, according to a VA bulletin obtained by the Todd Starnes Radio Show.

A disgusted military veteran sent us the jaw-dropping information — noting how the Veteran’s Administration is bending over backwards to accommodate men who identify as women and vice versa.

“We should be focused on teaching soldiers how to win wars, not how to put on chest binders and breast forms,” the veteran said.

The VA said they were committed to serving transgender veterans in a respectful and affirming manner. Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) collaborated with the LGBT Health Program, Office of Patient Care Services, to create policies related to specialized Prosthetic items for transgender Veterans.

“These approved items are medically necessary to decrease symptoms of Gender Dysphoria and improve quality of life for both male and female transgender Veterans,” the VA said.

